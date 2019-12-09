LYON COUNTY, KY — A couple accused of stealing more than $10,000 dollars from the city of Kuttawa, Kentucky, will go to criminal mediation next week.
The last time they were in court, Katie and Clayton Harrison asked for their bond to be reduced. The judge has not made a decision on that.
Katie Karrison was serving as a city clerk at the time of the accusations. The Lyon County Commonwealth's Attorney says the criminal mediation is set for next week and is not open to the public.
The former clerk faces 24 counts of second-degree forgery, one count of evidence tampering and one count of abuse of public trust greater than $10,000 but less than $100,000. Her husband is charged with 10 counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument. They are both additionally charged with a count of theft by unlawful taking of $10,000 or more but less than $1 million and a count of theft by failure to make required disposition of property.