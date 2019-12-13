PADUCAH — After a man's body and his submerged mini van were recovered from different locations along the riverfront in Paducah on Thursday, the coroner says the case is being reviewed as an accident.
A mini van was recovered from the Ohio River at the foot of Broadway Street in Paducah Thursday morning. Around 1:30 p.m. that same day, the body of the man who owned it was found near the riverbank by Schultz Park. Thursday evening, Paducah police said foul play is not suspected in the case.
An autopsy for the man, 49-year-old Keith F. Barnes of Paducah, was performed Friday at the Regional Crime Lab at Madisonville, Kentucky. McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton says the results of that autopsy are not yet available, and the case is being reviewed as an accident.
The investigation into Barnes' death is ongoing.