HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — The case of a man charged with second-degree terroristic threatening after police claim he made a threat against staff at Hickman County High School will go before a grand jury in November.
Kentucky State Police arrested Buster Thomas earlier this month after he allegedly made a Facebook post threatening staff at the high school.
Thomas' case is set to appear before a grand jury on Nov. 17 after probable cause was found during a preliminary hearing on Monday.
Thomas is a former Hickman County High School student.
He was arrested Sept. 13 and jailed in the Ballard County Jail.