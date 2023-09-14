A man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Jan. 12, 2015. Casino company Caesars Entertainment has joined Las Vegas gambling giant MGM Resorts International in reporting a recent cyberattack. But while MGM Resorts computer systems were still down, Caesars told federal regulators on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, that its casino and online operations were not disrupted. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)