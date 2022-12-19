PADUCAH — Sponsoring a horse at Cassidy's Cause Therapeutic Riding Academy is a beautiful way to show you care this holiday season.
Cassidy's Cause is a local nonprofit providing equine therapy to people with disabilities. "Cassidy’s Cause Therapeutic Riding Academy helps individuals move beyond the confines of their bodies and disabilities into new, unexplored worlds," the organization explains on their website. They say watching children begin to gain confidence and self-esteem as they interact with the horses is "truly an unforgettable experience."
According to Cassidy's, food and supplies for each horse costs over $100 per month. With 20 horses to care for, the expenses really add up — but you can help.
If you are interested in sponsoring a horse, there are several different tiers of donation:
- Grand Champion Sponsor: $200
- Blue Ribbon Sponsor: $100
- Red Ribbon Sponsor: $50
- Yellow Ribbon Sponsor: $25
You are able to choose which horse you would like to sponsor and contributing gets you monthly horse updates and a certificate of sponsorship. Cassidy's says funds raised go towards: care feeding, purchasing supplies, or farrier services.
Alternatively, you can sponsor a rider — helping cover the cost of necessary tuition and fees.
According to their website, equine therapy can provide numerous physical, psychological, and educational benefits to riders, including: improved balance and strength, improved coordination, improved motor skills, improved self-confidence, increased self-image, socialization, and much more.