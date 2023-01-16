MARION, IL — Rent One Park in Marion, Illinois, is looking to cast local actors for a series of commercials to be recorded and broadcast in southern Illinois.
Black Diamond/Oasis Outdoors announced a casting call event sent for Saturday at the Rent One Park Diamond Club.
A news release from Black Diamond/Oasis Outdoors says the park is looking to cast principal talent and extras. For principal talent, the company says it's looking for actors ages 8 to 15. Extras can be any age.
The casting call event will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Black Diamond/Oasis Outdoors says those who are interested in being cast in the commercial series but who can't make it out to the park that day can submit headshots via email to jonah@guerrillafilm.com and hvoss@oasisoutdoors.world.