Pope County Community High School

POPE COUNTY, IL — A catalytic convertor was cut off of a Pope County school bus on Dec. 22, Sheriff Jerry Suits says, causing damage in excess of $3,200. 

In a Friday release about the incident, Suits says catalytic converter thefts are a "constant issue" in the region.

Suspicious vehicle

This vehicle is believed to have been involved in the theft of a Pope County Community High School catalytic converter, deputies say. 

The sheriff's office is offering a reward for a tip or tips that lead to a conviction in this incident.

"Any help will be greatly appreciated and the caller with information will be kept confidential," Suits says in the release. 

The theft occurred when staff and students were gone for Christmas Break, the release explains, with the converter being stolen from a Bluebird Bus parked behind the school. 

A picture of a white car believed to be involved in the theft was attached to the release. 