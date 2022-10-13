Theft suspects

This image was taken from security camera footage on the night of the theft. Troopers are asking the public to help identify the people in the photo. 

GRAND RIVERS, KY — Three catalytic converters were stolen from Jim Smith Contracting in Grand Rivers and Kentucky State Police are asking for public help identifying the two suspects. 

According to a Thursday release, the theft happened around 2 a.m. on September 15, and the pair were caught on a security camera.

Troopers asking anyone with information about the two suspects to call them at 270-856-3721 or report anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. You can also report anonymously by using the KSP app for Android or Apple. 