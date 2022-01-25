BALLARD COUNTY, KY — U.S. 60 is blocked by a crashed cattle truck near the 4 mile marker in Ballard County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The crash site is between Wickliffe and Barlow. The cabinet initially said the roadway was expected to remain blocked until about 8 p.m., but later sent an update later that the blockage is expected to continue until about 9 p.m.
KYTC says the truck was hauling 72 steers that have to be offloaded before the truck can be removed from the roadway.
Drivers between Wickliffe and Paducah are advised to detour via KY 121, KY 286 and U.S. 62.