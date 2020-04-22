WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — Jay Yeargin, like every other beef producer across the country, is feeling the full effect COVID-19 is having on his industry. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the price of beef cattle has decreased a lot.
"Some producers are reporting up to a loss of $150 per animal if they went ahead and sold them now," says Yeargin.
There is still a high demand for beef as people continue to buy a lot at the grocery store, and the price you pay at the store hasn't really changed either. Beef processing and packaging plants, however, appear to be making big profits.
"While we're operating at a loss potentially, many of the packaging companies are reporting a $600-an-animal profit," says Yeargin.
Many producers believe the processing plants are low-balling farmers and not giving them a fair price for their cattle.
"These are multibillion-dollar companies, and while they're getting rich, our cattlemen here are struggling," says Tennessee Cattlemen's Association Executive Vice President Charles Hord.
The Tennessee Cattlemen's Association is joining other state associations asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate to see if processing plants are taking advantage of farmers.
"That's what we want the Department of Justice to look into. You know, we feel that there is certainly something going on in the market place right now to where they're making all this money and we're struggling," says Hord.
If the price of cattle stays low, some producers might be forced to get out of the industry, which could ultimately mean consumers pay more for beef at the store.
"If cattle producers get out of the business and stop raising these animals, you know, you're gonna' feel it at the grocery store as well," says Hord.
The Department of Justice has not responded to the request for an investigation yet. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is already looking into the matter.