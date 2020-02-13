PIKEVILLE, KY -- A rock slide over railroad tracks is being blamed for a fiery train derailment.
WLEX 18 says a CSX train carrying ethanol and rocks derailed into the Big Sandy River in Pike County around 7 a.m.
Two crew members were trapped when the train crashed, but were able to get out and safely to shore.
One locomotive and an unknown number of cars caught on fire. Ethanol also began pouring into the river.
CSX says it has mobilized its emergency teams and are working with local authorities.
Video of the crash is courtesy Rod Spradlin.