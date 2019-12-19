(NBC NEWS) --Surveillance video shows the moment a truck crashed into the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport in Florida early Thursday morning.
The truck drives across the tarmac before crashing through a wall and coming to a stop inside the terminal, leaving a trail of debris.
Troopers have identified the driver of the truck as 40-year-old Juan Monsivis of Bradenton.
Monsivis was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
The highway patrol says charges are pending.
Troopers have yet to determine if alcohol was a factor in the incident.