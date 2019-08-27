MARSHALL COUNTY, KY - Marshall County Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner says 14-year-old Brandon Martinez died of an accidental drowning.
Martinez's body was found in the water at Kentucky Dam Marina on Sunday. An autopsy was performed on him Monday.
Martinez was a sophomore at Marshall County High School. His visitation is Tuesday, August 27th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mayfield, KY from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, August 28th at 5:00 p.m. also at the church. Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, KY is handling the funeral arrangements.
