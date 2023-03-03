cave in rock ferry

CAVE-IN-ROCK, IL — The Cave-In-Rock Ferry is temporarily closed Friday due to high winds. 

Officials do not know how long the ferry will remain closed, but the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the ferry will give notice when it can resume operations. 

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects Kentucky 91 in Crittenden County to Illinois Route 1 in Cave-In-Rock across the Ohio River. 

For updates on the Cave-In-Rock Ferry's operations, visit its Facebook page