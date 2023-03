Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... ...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following counties, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Pulaski and Union. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman and McCracken. In southeast Missouri, Mississippi, New Madrid and Scott. * WHEN...Until 245 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1249 PM CST, Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Paducah, Sikeston, Mayfield, New Madrid, Cairo, Fulton, and Hickman. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...Kentucky... Ohio River at Paducah affecting Pope, McCracken, Livingston and Massac Counties. For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 400 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING TO SUNDAY, MARCH 12... ...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning to Sunday, March 12. * IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 27.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday morning to a crest of 40.0 feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, March 12. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. &&

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 60 mph. Wind gusts should decrease after 6 PM, when gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range are possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and western Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&