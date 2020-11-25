Two ferries in the Local 6 area are closed due to high winds Wednesday.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that ferry will be closed for the rest of the day. It will also be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, meaning it will not resume service until 7 a.m. Friday, when it will return to its usual winter schedule.
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed around 2 p.m. Thursday. KYTC says winds are expected to remain high into the evening hours, and the ferry will try to provide timely notice when the wind speed drops enough to allow service to resume.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri, across Mississippi River at river navigation mile point 922.0. This ferry is the only direct route between Kentucky and Missouri.
The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects Kentucky 91 in Crittenden County with Illinois Route 1 in Hardin County across the Ohio River at river navigation mile point 881.
