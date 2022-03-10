MARION, KY — The Cave-in-Rock ferry reopened Thursday after having to remain out of service since Feb. 25 due to floodwaters. However, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the ferry will close again Friday and remain closed at least through the weekend.
KYTC says fluctuating river levels are to blame, and the ferry may not reopen again until sometime Monday or Tuesday of next week after closing at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The ferry connects Illinois Route 1 in Cave-in-Rock to Kentucky 91 in Marion across the Ohio River.
The river must drop to about 40 feet before the ferry can reopen.
The cabinet says it will provide notice when the ferry can resume service. Notice will also be posted to the ferry's Facebook page.