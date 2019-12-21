CAVE-IN-ROCK, IL— Officials say they plan to close the Cave-In-Rock Ferry at 4:30 p.m. Saturday due to heavy drift.
Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Ohio River's levels have been rising over the last few days, causing a substantial amount of drift in the river.
Todd says because the drift is hard to see at night, the ferry will close at 4:30 p.m. and reopen at 6 a.m. on Sunday.
The ferry operator Lonnie Lewis will be monitoring river conditions to determine if it is safe to reopen the ferry at night, Todd says.