CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — The Cave-in-Rock Ferry halted service around 11 a.m. Thursday due to high winds. The ferry connects Kentucky 91 in Crittenden County to Illinois Route 1 in Hardin County across the Ohio River.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says west winds at 20 mph with 30 mph gusts have created hazardous conditions at the ferry crossing. The ferry will remain closed until conditions improve.
KYTC says it does not have an estimation for when the ferry will be able to resume service, but the ferry will give timely notice when it can reopen to the public.