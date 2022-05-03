CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — The Cave-In-Rock Ferry has resumed service after closing temporarily Tuesday because of high winds on the Ohio River, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
KYTC says the ferry closed at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday because of 24 mph winds out of the west or southwest with gusts of up to 29 mph. "When the wind is out of the west or southwest it can interact with the current in the Ohio River to create choppy conditions," KYTC explains in a news release about the closure.
As of 6 p.m., KYTC says the wind speed has dropped enough to allow the ferry to resume service.
The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects Kentucky 91 in Crittenden County to Illinois Route 1 in Hardin County. It usually operates from 6 a.m. to about 9:50 p.m. each day.