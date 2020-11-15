CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is closed temporarily because of high winds, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says Sunday.
The ferry — which connects Illinois Route 1 in Hardin County to Kentucky 91 in Crittenden County across the Ohio River at mile point 881 — halted service around 7:45 a.m. Sunday.
In a news release, the transportation cabinet says winds of about 21 mph out of the west along the Ohio River are creating hazardous river conditions. KYTC says the ferry will provide notice when wind speeds drop enough to let it resume service.
