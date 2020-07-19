CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — The Cave-In-Rock Ferry is closed Sunday because of a mechanical issue. The ferry is expected to stay closed for several days.
The ferry halted service around 2 p.m. Sunday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The gear box of the Lonnie Joe, the motor vessel that powers the ferry, will have to be repaired before service can resume. The transportation cabinet says repairs will likely be completed by sometime Wednesday.
The ferry connects Kentucky 91 with Illinois Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, Kentucky, and Hardin County, Illinois.