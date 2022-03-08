MARION, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Cave-in-Rock Ferry connecting Marion, Kentucky, to Cave-in-Rock, Illinois, across the Ohio River is expected to reopen sometime Wednesday afternoon.
The ferry — which connects Illinois Route 1 in Cave-in-Rock to Kentucky 91 in Marion across the Ohio River — has been closed since 6 p.m. on Feb. 25 because of floodwaters that covered KY 91 near the 15 mile marker at the Kentucky landing.
While KYTC District 1 says the river forecast indicates that it's likely the ferry will be able to reopen, an exact time isn't known, and slowly dropping river levels could push the opening to later in the day. The river must drop to about 40 feet before the ferry can reopen.
The cabinet says it will provide notice when the ferry can resume service. Notice will also be posted to the ferry's Facebook page.