PADUCAH — The Cave-in-Rock Ferry has halted operation due to high winds.
The ferry halted service at 8 p.m. The ferry reports winds are out of the west or southwest at 7 to 10 miles per hour with gusts to 20, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
When the wind is out of the west or southwest, it can interact with the current in the Ohio River to create choppy conditions.
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry plans to resume service on the regular schedule at 6 a.m. on Friday morning. However, that will depend on wind conditions at that time.