UPDATE: The Cave-In-Rock Ferry will reopen at 6 p.m. Monday, a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman says.
The ferry — which connects Crittenden County, Kentucky, and Hardin County, Illinois, across the Ohio River — was closed starting at 10 a.m. Monday due to high winds.
KYTC spokesman Keith Todd says the ferry will be back open at 6 p.m., because conditions are now safe for operation.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Cave-in-Rock ferry will be closed at 10 a.m. Monday due to high winds.
The ferry usually runs 6 a.m. - 9:50 p.m. seven days a week.
Timely notice will be given when the winds drop enough for service to resume.