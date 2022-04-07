CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — The Cave-In-Rock Ferry has closed early for the day because of high winds on the Ohio River, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The ferry connects Kentucky 91 in Crittenden County to Illinois Route 1 in Hardin County.
KYTC District 1 says the ferry halted service around 2:30 p.m. Thursday because of winds out of the southwest at 23 mph, with gusts reaching 31 mph. "When the wind is out of the west or southwest it can interact with the current in the Ohio River to create choppy conditions," a news release about the closure says.
The ferry will provide notice when it is able to resume service, KYTC District 1 says. The ferry usually runs seven days a week, beginning at 6 a.m. each day. Its last run from the Illinois landing is usually at 9:40 p.m. Its last run from the Kentucky landing is usually at 9:50 p.m.