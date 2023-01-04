CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is temporarily closed due to high winds on the Ohio River, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The ferry connects Kentucky 91 in Crittenden County to Illinois Route 1 in Hardin County at Ohio River navigation mile point 881.0.
KYTC District 1 says the ferry closed after reporting winds of about 7 to 14 mph out of the west-southwest with gusts of up to 20 mph.
"When the wind is out of the west it interacts with current in the rivet to create choppy conditions," KYTC District 1 said in a news release Wednesday afternoon. "While there is no way to predict a duration of the closure, the wind is expected to drop to about 6 miles per hour sometime this evening."
For more information on the Cave-in-Rock Ferry, visit the ferry's Facebook page.