CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — The Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed temporarily Sunday because of high winds, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said. But, it was able to reopen Sunday night.
The ferry — which connects Illinois Route 1 in Hardin County to Kentucky 91 in Crittenden County across the Ohio River at mile point 881 — halted service around 7:45 a.m. Sunday. In a news release, the transportation cabinet said winds of about 21 mph out of the west along the Ohio River created hazardous river conditions.
In another news release send Sunday evening, KYTC said the ferry was able to resume operations at 7 p.m. The Cave-in-Rock Ferry typically operates from 6 a.m. to 9:50 p.m., seven days a week.
For more information about the Cave-in-Rock Ferry, click here.