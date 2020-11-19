FULTON COUNTY, KY — The Cave-in-Rock Ferry reopened Thursday afternoon after closing temporarily due to high winds, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
KYTC said winds along the Ohio River were running about 20 miles per hour out of the southwest at the ferry crossing with gusts of wind about 25 mph. The cabinet said anytime wind runs upstream, it can create hazardous river conditions.
As of about 4:10 p.m. Thursday, the ferry was able to reopen. The cabinet says winds subsided enough to allow the ferry to resume service.
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry connects Kentucky 91 in Crittenden County to Illinois Route 1 in Hardin County, crossing the Ohio River at mile point 881.