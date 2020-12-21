CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — The Cave-In-Rock Ferry closed shortly before 11 a.m. Monday because of high winds along the Ohio River. The ferry reopened around 4:15 p.m.
The ferry connects Kentucky 91 in Crittenden County with Illinois Route 1 in Hardin County at navigation mile point 881 of the river.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says winds of about 20 mph with gusts of 35 mph in mid-river at the crossing created hazardous river conditions. The cabinet said winds were expected to remain high until about sundown, so the ferry temporarily closed.
The ferry is usually open from 6 a.m. to 9:50 p.m., seven days a week.