MARION, KY — The Cave-in-Rock ferry resumed service on Monday thanks to warming temperatures, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
According to a Monday release, the metal ramps used to dock the ferry for loading and unloading iced over during the extreme weather last week, causing the ferry to undergo an extended closure.
The ferry was back up-and-running on Monday morning around 9:15 a.m. The cabinet says the ferry will continue to operate on their regular schedule, unless otherwise noted.
The ferry begins service at 6 a.m. every day of the week, with their last run from Illinois landing at 9:40 p.m. and their last run from Kentucky landing at 9:50 p.m.
According to the release, the ferry carries about 500 vehicles across the Ohio River each day, connecting Cave-in-Rock, Illinois with Marion, Kentucky.