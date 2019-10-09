UPDATE - The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is back open.
The Kentucky Transportation cabinet says they were able to finish all of the necessary repairs and were able to reopen the ferry at 6:00 Wednesday morning.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY -- The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is temporarily out of service.
The crew says they were unable to finish maintenance work due to a lack of parts.
They are hoping to get those parts sometime during the day Tuesday.
The ferry will be out of service until repairs are complete.
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 with Illinois Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, Kentucky, and Hardin County, Illinois.