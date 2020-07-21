CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is back in operation after being closed since Sunday because of mechanical issues.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the ferry had to halt service around 2 p.m. Sunday when a mechanical issue developed with the gear box.
KYTC says repairs where completed Monday around midnight, allowing the ferry to resume service on the normal operating schedule Tuesday morning.
The Cave-in-Rock ferry connects KY 91 with Illinois Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, Kentucky, and Hardin County, Illinois.
The ferry normally operates from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., every day of the week. The last ferry run each day departs the Illinois landing at 9:40 p.m. and the Kentucky landing at 9:50 p.m.
For more information on the ferry go to www.facebook.com/CIRFerry.