CAVE-IN-ROCK, IL — The Cave-In-Rock Ferry is temporarily closed because of high winds on the Ohio River.
The ferry connects Kentucky 91 in Crittenden County to Illinois Route 1 in Hardin County at navigation mile point 881 of the river.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the ferry made a final run Friday at about 3:15 p.m. because of hazardous river conditions. The cabinet says sustained winds of about 17 mph were reported, with gusts of 28 mph in mid-river at the ferry crossing. High winds out of the southwest are expected to continue into the evening hours, and the cabinet says the ferry is expected to remain out of service for several hours Friday.
If the ferry can't resume service Friday night, it is expected to reopen at its regular schedule at 6 a.m. Saturday. The ferry usually runs from 6 a.m. to 9:50 Central time, seven days a week.
For more information about the Cave-In-Rock Ferry, visit facebook.com/CIRFerry.