CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is temporarily closed due to high winds, says the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Winds along the Ohio River are running about 20 miles an hour out of the west at the ferry crossing and anytime the wind runs upstream can create hazardous river conditions.
KYTC says the ferry stopped operations at 10 a.m. and based on the weather forecast, winds are expected to remain high well into the evening hours.
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry will try to give timely notice when service is able to start again. If the ferry is unable to resume service this evening, it will start again at 6 a.m. Thursday, on its normal schedule.
The ferry connects KY 91 with Illinois Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, KY, and Hardin County, IL.
The ferry normally operates from 6 a.m. until 9:50 p.m., 7 days a week.