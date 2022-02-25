The Cave-in-Rock Ferry plans to close at 6 p.m. Friday due to rising floodwaters. The ferry is expected to remain closed until sometime after March 6.
According to the KYTC, the Ohio River was at 40.19 feet on the Shawneetown gauge at 9:30 a.m. Friday, with a crest expected at 42.9 feet on March 1.
The ferry is expected to remain closed until sometime after March 6. However, the closure can be extended if there is substantial rainfall.
The last run from Illinois will be at 5:50 p.m., with the last run from the Kentucky landing at 6 p.m.
The ferry connects Illinois Route 1 in Cave-in-Rock to Kentucky 91 in Marion across the Ohio River.