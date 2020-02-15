CAVE-IN-ROCK, IL — The Cave-In-Rock Ferry will close at 6 p.m. Saturday because of floodwaters crossing Kentucky 91 near the ferry's Kentucky landing in Crittenden County, the ferry operator says.
The ferry connects Kentucky 91 in Crittenden County with Illinois Route 1 in Hardin County.
An announcement made via the ferry's official Facebook page says the ferry normally has to close when floodwaters on the Ohio River surpass 42 feet on the Shawneetown, Illinois, gauge. In the announcement, ferry operator Lonnie Lewis says water is backing up from below, which means the ferry to close earlier than what the normal river forecast would call for. The ferry usually stays open from 6 a.m. to 9:50 p.m.
The ferry will stay closed until floodwaters drop off of the Kentucky landing, the announcement says. Another announcement will be made when the water drops enough for service to resume.