MARION, KY — The Cave-in-Rock Ferry will close early Friday evening, because of rising floodwaters on the Ohio River, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The ferry connects Kentucky 91 in Marion, in Crittenden County, to Illinois Route 1 in Cave-in-Rock in Hardin County at navigation mile point 881 of the river.
KYTC District 1 says the ferry will close temporarily Friday because of high water levels. The last run from Illinois is set for 5:50 p.m., and the last run from Kentucky is set for 6 p.m. Because of the current forecast for the Ohio River, the ferry is expected to remain closed until around March 14.
The Ohio River was at 40.12 feet on the Shawneetown gauge at 1 p.m., Fridday, with a crest expected at 45.3 feet on March 10, KYTC says. The Golconda gauge was at 42.7 feet, with a crest expected at 44.8 feet on March 10. KYTC says the closure could be extended if there is additional substantial rain.
The ferry usually runs from 6 a.m. to 9:50 p.m., seven days a week.