MARION, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Cave-in-Rock Ferry will remain closed until sometime Thursday morning. This, after the cabinet previously expected the ferry connecting Marion, Kentucky, to Cave-in-Rock, Illinois, across the Ohio River to reopen sometime Wednesday afternoon.
The ferry — which connects Illinois Route 1 in Cave-in-Rock to Kentucky 91 in Marion across the Ohio River — has been closed since 6 p.m. on Feb. 25 because of floodwaters that covered KY 91 near the 15 mile marker at the Kentucky landing.
On Tuesday, KYTC District 1 said the river forecast indicated it was likely that the ferry would able to reopen sometime Wednesday afternoon or evening.
However, the cabinet announced Wednesday afternoon that the floodwaters are receding more slowly than expected. The river must drop to about 40 feet before the ferry can reopen.
As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the river was at 40.22 feet, but the KYTC says floodwaters were still covering the Kentucky landing and approach. KYTC says cabinet personnel and the ferry operator will check the Kentucky landing early Thursday to find out when service may be able to resume.
The cabinet says it will provide notice when the ferry can resume service. Notice will also be posted to the ferry's Facebook page.
Editor's note: This story was originally published on March 8, and has been updated with new details March 9.