CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — The Cave-In-Rock Ferry will remain open after reaching an agreement to enter into a new contract with Commonwealth of Kentucky and the state of Illinois for fiscal years 2020 through 2022.
Both the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and ferry owner Lonnie Lewis say the ferry will remain in service on the normal schedule pending the signing of the agreement and there will be no disruption in service.
This comes after KYTC and Lewis sent separate news releases early Tuesday evening announcing the ferry will halt service indefinitely after not being able to enter into a new contract with the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
In a press release, Lewis says, "The closing is necessary as we have been unable to enter into a new contract with the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The current contract expires tonight (Tuesday)."
Lewis claims the ferry agreed to sign a new contract to fund ferry operations for fiscal year 2020 through 2022 on the exact same terms that were negotiated for fiscal year 2018 through 2020, with no price increase. However, Lewis says the Commonwealth of Kentucky refused, but, as he understands, the state of Illinois agreed on the terms.
Lewis posted on the ferry's Facebook page indicating the tentative contract agreement with details coming in a day or two.
KYTC says Crittenden County Judge Executive Perry Newcom will provide details of the agreement Wednesday.
You can read Lonnie Lewis' press release about closing the ferry below.
You can read Lewis' updated press release about the ferry staying open below.