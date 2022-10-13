Weather Alert

.Gusty west southwest winds, relative humidity dropping to around 20 percent, and dry fuels will result in critical fire danger again on Friday. ...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA, AND WEST KENTUCKY... * Affected Area...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081, 082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114. * WIND...West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph Friday. * HUMIDITY...Around 20 percent Friday afternoon. * THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&