cave in rock ferry

MARION, KY — The Cave-in-Rock ferry has temporarily shut down due to high winds, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. 

According to a Thursday release, the ferry was shut down around 1 p.m. because high winds were causing choppy conditions in the Ohio River. Winds out of the south and southwest were at 21 mph, with gusts reportedly at 28 mph. The cabinet says winds coming from the west and southwest interact with the Ohio River's current. 

According to the release, the duration of the closure is currently unknown, but you can see the latest updates on its status on the ferry's Facebook page. You can also sign up to have traffic advisories sent to your email by clicking here. 