CAYCE, KY — Cayce, Kentucky, has received thousands of dollars for rebuilding efforts after the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak, but first the community has to get through debris removal.
Cayce is expecting to finish that debris removal work next week. The projected end date was Friday, but because of the recent winter storm and additional houses that were demolished, the end date has been pushed back.
Fulton County Judge Executive Jim Martin says that’s been the county's primary focus. So far, Cayce has put $350,000 away for its rebuilding efforts.
Martin hopes the rebuilding process will begin after debris removal wraps up on Tuesday. But, the county is struggling to remove debris on private property, which could hold up progress.
“We don't have the legal right to go on private property for debris removal, so that's going to be an issue going forward because there are some properties that probably will not be cleaned up,” says Martin.
Cayce has assembled a recovery committee to head up the rebuild process. It has partnered with the Community Foundation of West Kentucky to help finance for property owners who didn't have insurance.
Because most properties sustained only partial damage, the demolition process wasn't extensive. Martin says now leaders are looking to iron out the last few details of their reconstruction plan.
“First one is getting the money to help people build back, and then the second one would be getting adequate materials delivered on time. The third is someone to drive a nail. We have a shortage of craftsmen to do the building work,” Martin says.
Martin plans to break ground on the first rebuilding project in the next 30 days.
He expects the entire rebuilding process to take more than a year.
So far, they have committed to rebuilding two houses, and they're looking for craftsmen to help. If you would like to volunteer, call 270-236-2594 to get started.