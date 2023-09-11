PADUCAH — On the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, Central Christian Academy high school band students paid tribute to the first responders who gave and risked their lives responding to the deadliest terrorist attack on United States soil.
Band students gathered at the central court of Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah to play music honoring the 9/11 first responders. The 17 students played taps, a song played at military funerals and patriotic memorial ceremonies, and "God Bless America."
It was important to CCA music teacher, Lyz Hornbeak, to teach students the significance of Sept. 11, 2021, in American history.
"You'll never understand how that day affected America, because they weren't even alive, but to be able to put yourself out and do something to honor those people, I think, gives them a little idea of what 9/11 is about," Hornbeak told her students.
Hornbeak thought a good way to help her students understand what the first responders went through as they responded to the terrorist attack was to get them out of their comfort zone. Playing in front of strangers at Kentucky Oaks Mall helped the band students feel a fraction of what it feels like to be in a difficult situation.
"The reason we came out here for these friends, playing is putting yourself out there, and I told these friends, first responders put themselves out there every day. You're going to get a small feeling of what those guys do, and I want you guys to experience a little bit of that," Hornbeak said.
When Rhiley Cruz, a senior band student at CCA, was asked what she wanted people to take away from their performance, she said: "Most importantly, the 9/11, that we're doing it for the people that were going through it at the time."
Band students Abigail Wring and Kelsey Hughes shared why they were performing on Monday.
"Just to remember everybody that was there," said Hughes.
"We should remember 9/11, and we don't need to forget it. You should honor the people that were involved in it," Wring said.
Hornbeak emphasized the ability of music to bring people together.
"This is us coming back to the community to share our gift of music that we have," Hornbeak said, "We're thankful to live in this wonderful country called America."