CALVERT CITY, KY — CC Metals and Alloys recently presented $2,000 checks to two local non-profit organizations that help feed western Kentucky families.
In a statement included in a Tuesday release about the donations, Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber explained they were proud to support both Martha's Vineyard and Community Kitchen.
"At a time when grocery prices are rising and inflation is putting a strain on families, these donations will go directly to our neighbors who need it most," they explained.
Paducah's Community Kitchen provides free lunches to anyone who needs it. They also provide housing support and case management for those who need financial assistance.
According to a recent Facebook post from the organization, they have served over 700,000 meals since opening eight years ago.
Martha's Vineyard has been feeding Paducah's hungry for over 33 years, the release explains, and is well known for their community Thanksgiving Dinner.
Both nonprofits have persisted in assisting the community despite challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic — including rising food costs and increased demand.
CCMA says they would like to encourage other local businesses to support organizations like Community Kitchen and Martha's Vineyard.