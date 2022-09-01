MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A Marshall County business has presented the county school district's youth services center with a $5,000 donation.
A representative from Calvert City Metal and Alloys presented a ceremonial check to the Marshall Mission Youth Services Center on Thursday. The center aims to help meet students' needs by giving them school supplies and providing resources in areas including college and career readiness, job postings, health and wellness, family crisis assistance and substance abuse prevention programs.
Marshall County Schools shared a photo Thursday afternoon showing Calvert City Metal and Alloys Administrative Assistant Brooke Adams presenting the check to Marshall Mission YSC Assistant Coordinator Paige Buchanan, Marshall Mission YSC Coordinator Beth Baker, and Marshall County High School Principal Robin McCoy.