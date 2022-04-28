A person in Colorado has tested positive for avian influenza, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday.
The CDC says the person who tested positive for the bird flu was involved in the culling of poultry with presumptive H5N1 bird flu.
"The patient reported fatigue for a few days as their only symptom and has since recovered," the CDC reports in a news release sent Thursday. The individual is isolating and is being treated with oseltamivir, an influenza antiviral drug.
The CDC says it's possible that the positive test result was the result of surface contamination, but "that can’t be determined at this point and the positive test result meets the criteria for an H5 case." For that reason, the CDC says the appropriate heath response for that individual is containment and treatment.
This is the first human H5N1 case confirmed in the United States. One other case of that specific strain was reported in December in the United Kingdom. The individual in that case raised birds, and the person was asymptomatic.
The CDC says the Colorado case "does not change the human risk assessment for the general public, which CDC considers to be low. However, people who have job-related or recreational exposures to infected birds are at higher risk of infection should take appropriate precautions outlined in CDC guidance."
Click here to read the CDC's guidance on prevention and treatment of avian influenza in humans.