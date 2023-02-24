PADUCAH — It's a startling statistic from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: In 2021, more than 1 in 10 high school girls reported that they had been raped.
NBC News reports that an estimated 850,000 high school girls reported they'd been raped based on the responses in 2019, but by 2021 "that estimate soared to more than 1 million."
A recent case involving a school resource officer in Weakley County, Tennessee, is highlighting that this is not just a problem somewhere else — it's problem in our area, too. On Thursday, a now-former school resource officer at Dresden High School was arrested on a charge of statutory rape of a 15-year-old student. Kristen Childress was released from jail Thursday night after her arrest.
Local 6 looked into this issue on a local level, visiting Lotus in Paducah.
The organization says 40% of its 1,300 clients are between the ages of 13 and 24. Lotus is the child abuse and sexual violence resource center for eight west Kentucky counties. It's a safe place for survivors to express their past and work on their future. It's a powerful place where prevention is a priority.
Lotus said one of the keys to preventing cases like the one in Weakley County is education. That's in keeping with the CDC report, which called for increased education to help prevent sexual violence.
"With prevention education, we know that education is the most powerful form of prevention," outreach education specialist Hadley Purcell said.
Purcell said one case is too many.
Her role takes her inside local schools, arming staff members and children with knowledge about what sexual violence and abuse look like.
In most cases, perpetrators aren't strangers.
"I think it's something they can take with them as they grow into adulthood, and it's something they can prevent the violence from happening before it gets to this point," Purcell said.
But if it does get to that point, students who are armed with knowledge will recognize what's happening and seek the necessary help. Purcell said she wants survivors to know that they are not alone, and Lotus is there to help.
"It was not their fault. They are believed, and there are safe adults in their community who are there and can help them and whatever justice looks like for them, whatever that healing journey looks like those resources are available," said Purcell.
Lotus said abuse and sexual violence looks different for everyone, and so does the healing process.
Purcell said it is never too late to tell your story.
If you or someone you know needs help, the folks at Lotus encourage you to contact them. Its services are free, and its 24-hour help line is 800-928-7273.