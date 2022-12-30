The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say they have linked an outbreak of Salmonella that has sickened at least 15 people in Oklahoma, Nebraska, and South Dakota to raw alfalfa sprouts.
According to a Friday release, SunSprout Enterprises out of Fremont, Nebraska has voluntarily recalled four lots of raw alfalfa sprouts sold to food service and grocery stores between November and mid-December of 2022.
The CDC says two people have been hospitalized as a result of the outbreak, but no deaths have been reported. However, they explain there could be a difference in the number of people infected and the number reported because some people recover without medical care, or are not tested for Salmonella. Additionally, the outbreak may not be limited to states with known illnesses, they say
The CDC says recalled sprouts were sold in "plastic clamshell containers," with lot numbers: 4211, 5211, 3212, and 4212. The best-by dates on impacted lots are between 12/10/2022 and 1/07/2022, the release says.
The CDC says if you have recalled alfalfa sprouts, throw them away or return them to where you bought them. Additionally, they recommend washing any surfaces or containers that could have come in contact with the sprouts.
According to the release, severe Salmonella symptoms include:
- Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
- Diarrhea for more than 3 days that doesn't improve
- Bloody diarrhea
- Vomiting so much you can't keep liquids down
- Dehydration