MURRAY, KY — It's a busy day for bars and restaurants, especially in Murray. Fans are watching the NCAA Tournament games while celebrating St. Patrick's Day.
People are excited. They're fired up for their favorite teams. Basketball is a family affair for some.
Little Amelia Rose was born in January, and she's been to every Murray State game except for one.
Her family is at the Big Apple in Murray, enjoying their food while they watch the NCAA basketball games.
Amelia's dad, Jonathan, got tickets for the possible Murray State and Kentucky game.
"I've been waiting my whole life growing up close to here," said Jonathan Rogers, a Murray State fan. "Waiting to get to see them play against each other so we definitely did not want to miss the chance if it happens."
They're far from the only ones there to celebrate. People are gathered to watch the games and celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Owners say the restaurant is busy.
"St. Patrick's Day is historically one of the largest bar days of the year, so we've got St. Patrick's Day green beer, St. Patrick's Day specials and then later this evening we'll have the ball game, should be a show!" said Rob "R.G." Gladden, the owner of the Big Apple Grill and Bar in Murray.
Overall, it's a big celebration to enjoy food, company and sports.
This is the 18th appearance the Murray State Racers have made at the NCAA Tournament. It's the 59th for the UK Wildcats.
Unfortunately, fans won't get to see Murray State face off against Kentucky this year. The Wildcats were defeated by the Saint Peter's University Peacocks in overtime, 85 to 79.