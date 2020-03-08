PADUCAH -- March 8 is International Women's Day. It's a day to celebrate women's achievements, raise awareness against bias and take action for gender equality.
Cyclists gathered together locally to celebrate women in Paducah.
The inclusive bike ride welcomed bikers of all skill levels to enjoy the nice weather and celebrate International Women's Day.
Co-owener of Bike World Martha Emmons says while it's important to enjoy the beautiful weather while exercising, it's even more important to lift each other up.
"We don't mind if you haven't been on your bike in 5 years or ten years, we're going to take care of you," Emmons says. "We're going to comfort you. We're going to make sure that nobody rides alone."
Across the ocean, England is celebrating International Women's Day with a giant portrait of Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg on an elementary school playing field.
The artwork is over 200 feet long and took four days to create.
Students chose the 17-year-old as the woman who had most inspired them.